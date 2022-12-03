Who Got The Work

Patrick A. Edwards and Joel D. Schwartz of Stinson LLP have entered appearances for Lucky's Vape & Smoke Shop in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 18 in Kansas District Court by the U.S. federal government, accuses the defendants of violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by misbranding and adulterating its tobacco vaping products, which are not authorized for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes, is 6:22-cv-01237, United States of America v. Lucky's Convenience & Tobacco, LLC et al.

