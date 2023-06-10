Who Got The Work

The Hanover Insurance Group and Lifecycle Construction Services have tapped Hirschler Fleischer P.C. to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The complaint, which seeks payment in connection with construction for the U.S. Naval Academy, was filed April 26 in Maryland District Court by Whittaker | Myers on behalf of Roman Mechanical. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Sullivan, is 8:23-cv-01118, United States of America v. Lifecycle Construction Services LLC et al.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Shawn C. Whittaker, Pc T/a Whittaker Myers, PC

Whittaker & Associates, PC

defendants

The Hanover Insurance Company

Lifecycle Construction Services, LLC

United States of America, for the use and benefit of Roman Mechanical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hirschler Fleischer

Law Office Of Shawn C. Whittaker, Pc T/a Whittaker Myers, PC

Whittaker & Associates, PC

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects