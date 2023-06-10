The Hanover Insurance Group and Lifecycle Construction Services have tapped Hirschler Fleischer P.C. to fight a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The complaint, which seeks payment in connection with construction for the U.S. Naval Academy, was filed April 26 in Maryland District Court by Whittaker | Myers on behalf of Roman Mechanical. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Sullivan, is 8:23-cv-01118, United States of America v. Lifecycle Construction Services LLC et al.
Insurance
June 10, 2023, 11:50 AM