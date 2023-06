New Suit - Foreclosure

The U.S. government sued Dennis Lawrence, Melissa Lawrence, PennyMac Loan Services and other defendants Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The court case seeks to foreclose on federal tax liens against a real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01091, United States of America v. Lawrence et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Us Dept Of Justice - Tax Division

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services LLC

Arizona Department of Revenue

Bull Holdings Trust

Dennis Lawrence

Evolve Bank & Trust

Legal-Ease LLC

Maricopa County Treasurer

Melissa Lawrence

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute