Who Got The Work

Burr & Forman partner Erik P. Doerring has entered an appearance for Debra C. Laurich, as personal representative for the Estate of Eugene J. Laurich, in a pending tax lawsuit. The action, over unpaid federal income tax liabilities and trust fund recovery penalties, was filed Feb. 7 in South Carolina District Court by the U.S. government. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 9:23-cv-00523, United States of America v. Laurich.

Government

March 24, 2023, 8:52 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Tax

defendants

Debra C Laurich

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute