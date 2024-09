Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Curt Roy Hineline has entered an appearance for Intalco Aluminum in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, was filed July 18 in Washington Western District Court by the U.S. government. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lauren King, is 2:24-cv-01066, United States of America v. Intalco Aluminum LLC.

Government

September 04, 2024, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Us Department Of Justice (enrd - Denver)

Defendants

Intalco Aluminum LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws