Inhance Technologies, a sustainable polymer material provider, was slapped with an environmental lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act, was filed by the U.S. government. Inhance Technologies is represented by Hogan Lovells. The case is 2:22-cv-05055, United States Of America v. Inhance Technologies LLC.

December 20, 2022, 5:28 AM