HP Inc. and other defendants were sued by the U.S. federal government Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court for allegedly releasing toxic materials into groundwater located at San German. The court action seeks to compel the defendants to perform environmental cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01383, United States of America v. HP Inc. et al.
Technology
July 26, 2023, 3:26 PM