New Suit - Environmental

HP Inc. and other defendants were sued by the U.S. federal government Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court for allegedly releasing toxic materials into groundwater located at San German. The court action seeks to compel the defendants to perform environmental cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01383, United States of America v. HP Inc. et al.

Technology

July 26, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Enrd

defendants

HP Inc.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company

Wallace Silversmiths de Puerto Rico, Ltd.

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws