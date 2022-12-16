New Suit

The U.S. federal government filed a lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court seeking to enforce tax liens against the State of Ohio, Fifth Third Bank and other defendants. The lawsuit, which centers on real property located in Hamilton County, seeks over $162,000 in allegedly unpaid taxes from defendants Rick A. Hopkins and Laura S. Hopkins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00752, United States of America v. Hopkins et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 6:24 PM