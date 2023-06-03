Kristen P. McDonald and W. Augustus Todd of Jones Day have stepped in to defend Homestead Hospice of Cahaba against claims brought by the U.S. government in connection with payment for Medicare and Medicaid services. The suit, filed April 19 in Alabama Southern District Court, seeks to recoup nearly $570,000 in alleged overpayments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer, is 1:23-cv-00139, United States Of America v. Homestead Hospice Of Cahaba, LLC.
Government
June 03, 2023, 2:20 PM