Kristen P. McDonald and W. Augustus Todd of Jones Day have stepped in to defend Homestead Hospice of Cahaba against claims brought by the U.S. government in connection with payment for Medicare and Medicaid services. The suit, filed April 19 in Alabama Southern District Court, seeks to recoup nearly $570,000 in alleged overpayments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer, is 1:23-cv-00139, United States Of America v. Homestead Hospice Of Cahaba, LLC.

June 03, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Usao

defendants

Homestead Hospice of Cahaba, LLC

Homestead Hospice Of Cahaba, LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Day

Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract