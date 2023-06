New Suit - Real Property

The U.S. government sued Christopher A. Henthorne, Regions Mortgage and other defendants on Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The court case seeks to enforce federal tax liens and to obtain an order authorizing the sale of a real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02082, United States of America v. Henthorne et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Doj-Tax

defendants

Regions Bank

Christopher A. Henthorne

State of Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration

Summer D. Henthorne

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute