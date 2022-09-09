New Suit

Richard H. Hatch Jr., winner of the first season of the CBS reality show 'Survivor,' was hit with a tax lawsuit by the United States of America on Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit seeks to enforce tax liens against real property owned by Hatch, who served five years in prison for tax evasion after omitting to report his $1 million winnings from the show. The complaint also names various financial institutions and other defendants who may have competing lien claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00332, United States of America v. Hatch et al.

Banking & Financial Services

