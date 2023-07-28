Who Got The Work

M&T Bank Corp. has turned to lawyer Pamela J. Leichtling of Noonan & Lieberman to defend a pending tax lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 12 in Indiana Southern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 4:23-cv-00097, United States Of America v. Graham.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 10:35 AM

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute