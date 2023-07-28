Who Got The Work
M&T Bank Corp. has turned to lawyer Pamela J. Leichtling of Noonan & Lieberman to defend a pending tax lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 12 in Indiana Southern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 4:23-cv-00097, United States Of America v. Graham.
Banking & Financial Services
July 28, 2023, 10:35 AM
Plaintiffs
- United States of America
- United States Of America
Plaintiffs
defendants
- M&T Bank Corporation
- Bank Of America, N.A.
- Discover Bank
- Cavalry Spv I, LLC
- Charles Sublett
- Floyd County Indiana
- Floyd County, Indiana
- Gladis H Graham
- Gladis H. Graham
- Knobs Pointe Apts, LLC
- Knobs Pointe Apts., LLC
- Mediak LLC
- Mediak LLC
- Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC
- State Of Indiana, Department Of Revenue
- Unifund Ccr LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute