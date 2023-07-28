Who Got The Work

M&T Bank Corp. has turned to lawyer Pamela J. Leichtling of Noonan & Lieberman to defend a pending tax lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 12 in Indiana Southern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 4:23-cv-00097, United States Of America v. Graham.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Tax

defendants

M&T Bank Corporation

Bank Of America, N.A.

Discover Bank

Cavalry Spv I, LLC

Charles Sublett

Floyd County Indiana

Floyd County, Indiana

Gladis H Graham

Gladis H. Graham

Knobs Pointe Apts, LLC

Knobs Pointe Apts., LLC

Mediak LLC

Mediak LLC

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC

State Of Indiana, Department Of Revenue

Unifund Ccr LLC

defendant counsels

Noonan & Lieberman, Ltd.

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute