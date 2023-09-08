Who Got The Work

ArentFox Schiff partner Francis X. Lyons and Frank J. Reed Jr. and Christina Wieg of Frost Brown Todd have entered appearances for Globe Metallurgical Inc., a metallurgical and chemical-grade silicon metal and silicon-based alloys manufacturer, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed July 25 in Ohio Southern District Court by the U.S. government, accuses the defendant of failing to comply with the provisions of subpart Z, as required by the Clean Air Act. According to the suit, the defendant continues to emit excessive amounts of sulphur dioxide and promethium into the atmosphere. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:23-cv-02368, United States Of America v. Globe Metallurgical, Inc.

Government

September 08, 2023, 8:33 AM

