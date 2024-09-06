Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholder Mark Lesko has entered an appearance for Gershow Recycling Corporation in a pending environmental lawsuit. The action, filed on Aug. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by the U.S. attorney’s office, accuses the defendant of violating the Clean Air Act by failing to install appropriate controls and obtain a title operating permit that included applicable emission sources. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:24-cv-05794, United States of America v. Gershow Recycling Corporation.

September 06, 2024, 11:09 AM

United States of America

United States Attorney'S Office, Edny

Doj-Usao

Gershow Recycling Corporation

Greenberg Traurig

Nature of Claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws