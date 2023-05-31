New Suit

ESSA Bank & Trust was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The suit, brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, seeks to remedy ESSA's alleged discriminatory practices in residential mortgage lending. According to the complaint, ESSA discouraged applicants and prospective applicants from majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Philadelphia from applying for home loans and other mortgage-related services. ESSA is represented by Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads. The case is 2:23-cv-02065, United States Of America v. Essa Bank & Trust.

Government

May 31, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Assistant U.S. Attorney - Us Atty'S Office

Doj-Crt

defendants

Essa Bank & Trust

defendant counsels

Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act