New Suit - Privacy

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice sued Epic Games, a gaming company known for Fortnite and other popular titles, Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to protect Fortnite children players who have been bullied, threatened and harassed while playing the game through its real-time communications in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. Epic Games is represented by Williams Mullen. The case is 5:22-cv-00518, United States Of America v. Epic Games, Inc.

Gaming & Esports

December 19, 2022, 12:54 PM