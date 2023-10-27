Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Sullivan & Cromwell have stepped in as defense counsel to eBay in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by the federal government, accuses eBay of violating three environmental acts, including the Clean Air Act (CAA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 1:23-cv-07173, United States of America v. EBay, Inc.

Technology

October 27, 2023, 11:22 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Usao

Doj-Enrd

defendants

EBay, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws