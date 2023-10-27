Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Sullivan & Cromwell have stepped in as defense counsel to eBay in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by the federal government, accuses eBay of violating three environmental acts, including the Clean Air Act (CAA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 1:23-cv-07173, United States of America v. EBay, Inc.
Technology
October 27, 2023, 11:22 AM