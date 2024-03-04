Who Got The Work

Fowler White Burnett shareholder Robert D. McIntosh and David Weil of Weil & Associates have stepped in as defense counsel to Diamante 92 in a pending lawsuit pursuant to the National Marine Sanctuaries Act. The suit, filed Jan. 30 in California Northern District Court by the U.S government, orders the defendants, at their own expense, to salvage the wreck of the 92’ motor yacht 'Going Coastal' from the seabed of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary in order to prevent further destruction, loss and injury of sanctuary resources. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:24-cv-00569, United States of America v. Diamante 92, LLC et al.

Government

March 04, 2024, 11:31 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

United States Department Of Justice, Civil Division

U.S. Department Of Justice

defendants

Diamante 92, LLC

Steve Smithers

defendant counsels

Fowler White Burnett

Weil And Associates

nature of claim: 890/