Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Stokes Lawrence Velikanje Moore & Shore; Perkins Coie; and Foster Garvey have entered appearances for the Dolsen Companies, Liberty Acres LLC, George & Margaret and other defendants, respectively, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the Safe Drinking Water Act, was filed June 26 in Washington Eastern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment & Natural Resources Division. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, is 1:24-cv-03092, United States of America v. Cow Palace LLC et al.

Government

July 09, 2024, 1:31 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Department Of Justice - Enrd

United States Department Of Justice

U S Attorney'S Office - Spo

Doj-Enrd

Defendants

Arizona Acres Limited Partnership

Bosma Dairy Partners LLC

Bosma Dairy Partners, LLC

Bosma Enterprises Inc

Bosma Enterprises, Inc.

Cow Palace LLC

Cow Palace, LLC

D and J Dairy LLC

D and J Dairy, L.L.C.

George & Margaret LLC

George & Margaret, L.L.C.

George Deruyter and Son Dairy LLC

George DeRuyter and Son Dairy, L.L.C.

Henrietta Bosma

Henry Bosma

Kathleen Nicolaus

Liberty Acres LLC

Liberty Dairy LLC

Liberty Dairy, LLC

The Dolsen Companies

Three D Properties LLC

Three D Properties, LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

Stokes Lawrence Ps

Stokes Lawrence Velikanje Moore & Shore

Foster Garvey PC

Foster Garvey

Nature of Claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws