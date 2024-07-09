Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Stokes Lawrence Velikanje Moore & Shore; Perkins Coie; and Foster Garvey have entered appearances for the Dolsen Companies, Liberty Acres LLC, George & Margaret and other defendants, respectively, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the Safe Drinking Water Act, was filed June 26 in Washington Eastern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice's Environment & Natural Resources Division. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, is 1:24-cv-03092, United States of America v. Cow Palace LLC et al.
July 09, 2024, 1:31 PM
