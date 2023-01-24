Who Got The Work

Elizabeth S. Stone of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Container Life Cycle Management in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 30 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice, contends that the defendant's facilities are storing hazardous waste without a license in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The lawsuit also claims that the defendant failed to control volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, is 2:22-cv-01423, United States of America v. Container Life Cycle Management LLC.

Government

January 24, 2023, 10:27 AM