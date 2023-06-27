New Suit - Miller Act

Cincinnati Financial and Arrow Indian Contractors were sued Monday in Arizona District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case, seeking $742,000 for work rendered under a subcontract, was brought by Fennemore Craig on behalf of the federal government for the use and benefit of Stormwater Plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01184, United States of America v. Cincinnati Insurance Company et al.

