Who Got The Work

B. David L. Foster, Robert T. Mowrey and Stephen J. Humeniuk of Locke Lord have entered appearances for Wells Fargo in a pending tax lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 7 in Texas Western District Court by the federal government, seeks to enforce federal tax liens against real property belonging to Joshua Chodniewicz and Natalie D. Chodniewicz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:22-cv-01151, United States of America v. Chodniewicz et al.