New Suit - Foreclosure

Capital One Financial and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Monday in Indiana Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Schueger Law Group on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00211, United States Of America v. Capital One Bank USA, N.A et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Schueger Law Group

defendants

Capital One Bank USA, N.A

Deceased Heirs and Devisees of Gloria W. Terry

Erica G. Terry

Gail Hayes

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC

Margo Stewart

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action