New Suit

The U.S. government filed a tax lawsuit against Gary C. Burley, Trudy D. Burley and other defendants on Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit seeks to enforce tax liens against real property owned by the Burleys. The complaint also names AT&T, Resurgent Capital Partners and Locke Supply Co. as defendants who may have competing lien claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00049, United States of America v. Burley et al.