New Suit - Antitrust

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Spectrum Brands Holdings and Assa Abloy AB Thursday in District of Columbia District Court in relation to alleged antitrust violations. The lawsuit seeks to stop Assa's $4.3 billion acquisition of the door hardware division of rival Spectrum Brands. The complaint further contends that the merger would give monopoly power to Assa in the residential door hardware industry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02791, United States Of America v. Assa Abloy AB et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 15, 2022, 10:52 AM