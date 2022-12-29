New Suit

The U.S. government sued pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court for its role in the supply chain that fueled the opioid crisis. The suit accuses Amerisource Bergen and its subsidiary units of prioritizing 'profits over the well-being of Americans' when it failed to monitor pharmacy orders for suspicious activity as required by the Controlled Substances Act. The suit, which seeks civil penalties, claims that AmerisourceBergen failed to report suspicious orders to authorities and continued to sell medications to pharmacies in large quantities when the company had reason to know the drugs would be diverted to illegal channels. The case is 2:22-cv-05209, United States Of America v. Amerisourcebergen Corporation et al.

Health Care

December 29, 2022, 10:37 AM