New Suit

The U.S. federal government sued AmeriCredit Financial Services d/b/a GM Financial Friday in Texas Northern District Court under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act. The defendant is accused of failing to process over 1,000 motor vehicle lease termination requests, resulting in overcharges and delayed refunds for service members. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00887, United States of America v. AmeriCredit Financial Services, Inc.