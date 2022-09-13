New Suit - Environmental

Port Refinery Co. Inc., a mercury refinery business, and other defendants were slapped with an environmental lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the U.S. government, seeks recovery of costs incurred in a second mercury clean-up action by the Environmental Protection Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-07800, United States of America v. American Iron & Metal Co., Inc. et al.

September 13, 2022, 7:44 AM