Who Got The Work

Arentfox Schiff partner Ahmed M.T. Riaz has stepped in to defend Newell Brands, the American distributor of consumer and commercial storage products, in a pending CERCLA lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 16 in New Jersey District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice, targets nearly 100 defendants for contamination of the Lower Passaic River caused by production of the chemical 'Agent Orange.' The co-defendants are represented by Baker Botts; Ballard Spahr; Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Morgan Lewis & Bockius; Gibbons and other law firms. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:22-cv-07326, United States Of America v. Alden Leeds, Inc. et al.