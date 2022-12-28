Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Gibbons; Babst Calland Clements and Zomnir; and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner have stepped in to defend a slew of defendants in a pending CERCLA lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 16 in New Jersey District Court by the U.S. Department of Justice, targets nearly 100 defendants for contamination of the Lower Passaic River caused by production of the chemical 'Agent Orange.' The co-defendants are represented by Baker Botts; Ballard Spahr; Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; and other law firms. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:22-cv-07326, United States Of America v. Alden Leeds, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 28, 2022, 9:03 AM