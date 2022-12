New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. government filed an environmental lawsuit against nearly 100 defendants on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit seeks CERCLA damages for contamination of the Lower Passaic River caused by production of the chemical 'Agent Orange.' The case is 2:22-cv-07326, United States of America v. Alden Leeds Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 16, 2022, 12:30 PM