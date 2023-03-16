New Suit

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued AWAREmed Health and Resource Center and Dalal A. Akoury on Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court under the Opioid Addiction Recovery Fraud Prevention Act. The suit accuses the defendants of making unsubstantiated claims about their ability to treat substance abuse, cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and other diseases. The parties agreed to a consent judgment enjoining Akoury from making the claims and fining her $100,000. AWAREmed and Akoury are represented by Burr & Forman. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, United States of America v. Akoury et al.

Health Care

March 16, 2023, 6:47 PM

United States of America

Doj-Civ

Awaremed Wholistic Urgent Care, PLLC

Dalal A Akoury

Dalal Akoury MD, PLLC

Burr & Forman

