New Suit - Antitrust

The U.S. Department of Justice slapped video game publisher Activision Blizzard with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit pursues claims that Activision, which owns several esports leagues for its popular games “Overwatch” and “Call of Duty,” implemented rules that suppressed player competition and salaries, including a ‘competitive balance tax’ that fined teams for compensating players above a certain threshold. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00895, United States of America v. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Technology

April 03, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

United States Of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Atr

defendants

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations