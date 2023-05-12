New Suit - Real Property
The U.S. government filed an eminent domain lawsuit on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The government seeks to take property in Madera County to construct, use and maintain improvements for the San Joaquin River Restoration Program. The case is 1:23-cv-00735, United States of America v. 331.46 Acres of Land, more or less, Situated in Madera County, State of California et al.
Government
May 12, 2023, 2:51 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Pacific Gas & Electric Company
- 331.46 Acres of Land, more or less, Situated in Madera County, State of California
- Bownick Partnership
- Christopher Cardella
- Columbia Canal Company
- County of Madera
- Lower San Joaquin Levee District
- Michelle Cardella
- Sacramento and San Joaquin Drainage District
- Steven Cardella
defendant counsels
- Wanger Jones Helsley
- Downey Brand
- Baker Manock Jensen
nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property