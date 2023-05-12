New Suit - Real Property

The U.S. government filed an eminent domain lawsuit on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The government seeks to take property in Madera County to construct, use and maintain improvements for the San Joaquin River Restoration Program. The case is 1:23-cv-00735, United States of America v. 331.46 Acres of Land, more or less, Situated in Madera County, State of California et al.

Government

May 12, 2023

