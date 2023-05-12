New Suit - Real Property

The U.S. government filed an eminent domain lawsuit on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The government seeks to take property in Madera County to construct, use and maintain improvements for the San Joaquin River Restoration Program. The case is 1:23-cv-00735, United States of America v. 331.46 Acres of Land, more or less, Situated in Madera County, State of California et al.

Government

May 12, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America

Plaintiffs

Doj-Usao

Doj-Enrd

defendants

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

331.46 Acres of Land, more or less, Situated in Madera County, State of California

Bownick Partnership

Christopher Cardella

Columbia Canal Company

County of Madera

Lower San Joaquin Levee District

Michelle Cardella

Sacramento and San Joaquin Drainage District

Steven Cardella

defendant counsels

Wanger Jones Helsley

Downey Brand

Baker Manock Jensen

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property