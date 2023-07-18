Who Got The Work

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick partner Michael A. Snyder has entered an appearance for BP Products North America Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit was filed May 17 in Indiana Northern District Court by the U.S. government and the State of Indiana. According to the complaint, a petroleum refinery operated by BP emits illegal quantities of benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon, is 2:23-cv-00166, United States of America The et al v. BP Products North America Inc.

Energy

July 18, 2023, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Indiana The State of

United States of America The

Plaintiffs

Us Attorney'S Office - Ham/in

Susan M Akers

Zachary Moor

defendants

BP Products North America Inc.

defendant counsels

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws