Who Got The Work

Clark W. Yudysky of Morrison Mahoney has entered an appearance for Nationwide in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The case was filed Aug. 12 in Rhode Island District Court by Pierce Atwood on behalf of Gaspard & Morgan Construction LLC, doing business as Restoration Roofing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William E. Smith, is 1:22-cv-00296, United States of America for the use of Gaspard & Morgan Construction LLC d/b/a Restoration Roofing v. Best Choice Construction, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 6:04 AM