New Suit - Contract

Westchester Fire Insurance Company, a Chubb subsidiary, and WW Gay Fire Protection Inc. were sued Thursday in Florida Northern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action, which seeks to collect outstanding payments due under a subcontract, was brought by Moore Clarke DuVall & Rodgers on behalf of Cogburn Bros Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-21746, United States of America for the use of Cogburn Bros, Inc. v. W.W. Gay Fire Protection, Inc. d/b/a W.W. Gay Fire & Integrated Systems, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 3:47 PM