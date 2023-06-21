New Suit - Contract

Cincinnati Financial and Ashford Leebcor Enterprises were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The suit was brought by the U.S. government, for the use of Booth Plumbing Co. Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00121, United States of America for the Use of Booth Plumbing Co., Inc. v. Ashford Leebcor Enterprises, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

United States of America for the Use of Booth Plumbing Co., Inc.

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises, LLC

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects