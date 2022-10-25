New Suit - Contract

Hartford Casualty Insurance, Travelers and Pacific Indemnity were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The suit was brought by Diversified Interiors of Amarillo and attorneys at Underwood Law Firm. The defendants are represented by Canterbury P.C. The case is 7:22-cv-00109, United States of America for the Use and Benefit of Diversified Interiors of Amarillo, Ltd v. Pacific Indemnity Company et al.

October 25, 2022