Berkley Insurance Co. was sued Thursday in Virgin Islands District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by Gower Legal on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Vivot Equipment Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00014, United States of America, for the use and benefit of Vivot Equipment Corporation v. Berkley Insurance Company.

March 24, 2023, 6:25 AM

United States of America, for the use and benefit of Vivot Equipment Corporation

Gower Legal LLC

Berkley Insurance Company

