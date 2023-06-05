Who Got The Work

Travelers Insurance Co. has tapped Devlieger Hilser PC as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The action was filed April 19 in New Jersey District Court by Grace & Kennedy on behalf of Steel Suppliers Erectors Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn, is 1:23-cv-02186, United States Of America For The Use And Benefit Of Steel Suppliers Erectors Inc. v. Walsh Federal LLC et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 4:05 AM

Plaintiffs

U.S. Ex Rel. Steel Suppliers Erectors Inc.

United States Of America For The Use And Benefit Of Steel Suppliers Erectors Inc.

Plaintiffs

Grace & Kennedy, PC

defendants

The Travelers Insurance Company

Dave Steel Company Inc.

Walsh Federal LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Devlieger Hilser P.C.

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects