Miller Nash Graham & Dunn filed a lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Safari Electric. The suit, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, takes aim at Zurich Insurance Group company Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05032, United States of America for the use and benefit of Safari Electric LLC v. Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland.

January 13, 2023, 5:28 PM