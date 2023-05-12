New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and McDonald Hopkins filed a lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Perry Aire Services. The suit, which takes aim at Cedars Electro-Mechanical and Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance, seeks to recover damages under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The case is 8:23-cv-01268, United States of America For the Use and Benefit of Perry Aire Services Inc. v. Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company et al.

May 12, 2023, 7:13 PM

United States of America For the Use and Benefit of Perry Aire Services Inc.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Cedars Electro-Mechanical Inc.

Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects