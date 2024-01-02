Who Got The Work

Adam R. Schwartz of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter has entered an appearance for Colonial Surety Company in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, which seeks over $551,000 under the Miller Act, was filed Nov. 16 in New Jersey District Court by Fox Rothschild on behalf Nouveau Elevator Industries. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:23-cv-22423, United States Of America For The Use And Benefit Of Nouveau Elevator Industries, LLC v. Valiant Group, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 02, 2024, 8:36 AM

United States Of America

United States Of America For The Use And Benefit Of Nouveau Elevator Industries, LLC

Fox Rothschild

Colonial Surety Company

Valiant Group, LLC

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects