New Suit -

Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America and Archer Western Federal JV were sued Friday in Delaware District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was brought by Morris James LLP on behalf of Kinsley Steel Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00494, United States of America for the use and benefit of Kinsley Steel, Inc. v. Archer Western Federal JV et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America for the use and benefit of Kinsley Steel, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Morris James Delaware

defendants

Travelers Casualty & Surety Company of America

Archer Western Federal JV

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects