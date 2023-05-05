Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America and Archer Western Federal JV were sued Friday in Delaware District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court action was brought by Morris James LLP on behalf of Kinsley Steel Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00494, United States of America for the use and benefit of Kinsley Steel, Inc. v. Archer Western Federal JV et al.
Insurance
May 05, 2023, 12:47 PM