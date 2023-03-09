New Suit - Contract

Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Rhode Island District Court. The suit, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, was brought by Savage Law Partners on behalf of James J. O'Rourke Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00095, United States of America for the Use and Benefit of James J. O'Rourke, Inc. v. Uic Sanatu LLC et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 5:34 PM