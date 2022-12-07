New Suit - Contract

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of International Door Inc. The suit, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, takes aim at Aegis Security Insurance Company, Desbuild Incorporated and Everest Reinsurance Company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03157, United States of America for the Use and Benefit of International Door, Inc. v. Aegis Security Insurance Company et al.

Government

December 07, 2022, 6:31 AM