New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Insurance and Rockford Corp. were sued Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case, stemming from a contract for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was filed by Thomas Pastore P.C. on behalf of HIS Constructors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00847, United States of America, for the use and benefit of HIS Constructors, Inc. et al v. Rockford Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 05, 2022, 2:38 PM