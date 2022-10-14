New Suit - Contract

Granite Construction and Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, were sued Thursday in Colorado District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was filed by McDonough Law Group on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Grading Specialties Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02705, United States of America for the use and benefit of Grading Specialties Inc. v. Granite Construction Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 14, 2022, 6:02 AM