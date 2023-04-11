New Suit - Contract

Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was brought by Kendrick Law Firm on behalf of Florida Keys Electric Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-10025, United States of America, for the use and benefit of Florida Keys Electric, Inc. v. Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

United States of America, for the use and benefit of Florida Keys Electric, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kendrick Law Firm

defendants

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects